Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Down 3.1% After Insider Selling

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $132.45 and last traded at $133.43. Approximately 6,447,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 8,917,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.66.

Specifically, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,917,698.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,140,363 shares of company stock worth $567,496,872 in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.24 and a 200 day moving average of $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $92.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 83.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,512 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 89.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 259.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 50,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 62,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

