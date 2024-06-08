Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.44, but opened at $12.52. Mission Produce shares last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 82,439 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. Mission Produce had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.70 million.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 42,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $507,036.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,781,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,918,818.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 27,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $335,371.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 42,008 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $507,036.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,781,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,918,818.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 526,621 shares of company stock worth $6,177,782. Corporate insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Mission Produce by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 271,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 29,561 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Mission Produce by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Mission Produce by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $789.98 million, a PE ratio of 139.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

