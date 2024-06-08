Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Down 5.3% After Insider Selling

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.3% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $84.63 and last traded at $85.09. Approximately 670,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 941,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.83.

Specifically, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,158 shares in the company, valued at $374,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,055 shares of company stock worth $4,083,045 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.28.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 73.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,758,000 after purchasing an additional 81,215 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

