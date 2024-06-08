NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.89, but opened at $5.40. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 115,058 shares changing hands.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.57). NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fractal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 316.3% during the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 832,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 632,492 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 811,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 253,900 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 566,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 392,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Price Performance

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $724.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.67.

(Get Free Report)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.