Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $2.93 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 251,276 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 28.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

