SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, June 10th

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

SeaStar Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICU opened at $0.22 on Friday. SeaStar Medical has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -1.03.

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

