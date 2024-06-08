FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 105.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a market cap of $392.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.56. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $2.94.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.