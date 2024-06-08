Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IPAR. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $116.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.17. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $114.71 and a 52-week high of $156.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.29). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 4.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 2.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 74.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,029,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

