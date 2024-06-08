Barrett Business Services Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, June 24th (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, June 24th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, June 24th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 24th.

Barrett Business Services Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $131.56 on Friday. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $137.37. The stock has a market cap of $860.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.17.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $265.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBSI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Sidoti cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBSI

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 346,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 193,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,897 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 121.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,165 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.