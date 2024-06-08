StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2024

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSCGet Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Price Performance

Shares of BKSC opened at $11.48 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $62.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSCFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of South Carolina

(Get Free Report)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.