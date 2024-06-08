StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Price Performance

Shares of BKSC opened at $11.48 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $62.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

About Bank of South Carolina

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. ( NASDAQ:BKSC Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

