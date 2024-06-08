StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Price Performance
Shares of BKSC opened at $11.48 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $62.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.53.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina
About Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of South Carolina
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.