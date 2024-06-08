StockNews.com Downgrades First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Sell

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
First Community Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $16.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73. First Community has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. First Community had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First Community Company Profile
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
