StockNews.com Downgrades First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Sell

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $16.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73. First Community has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. First Community had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community by 103.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 38,780 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Community during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in First Community by 522.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 290,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 187,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

