StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BYFC stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $8.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Broadway Financial worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

