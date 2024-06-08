Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $34.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $37.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentex will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 26.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

