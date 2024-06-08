StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm raised Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 0.7 %

VSTO stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -325.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average is $31.18.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 50,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.