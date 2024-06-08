Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $48.24, but opened at $52.58. Ciena shares last traded at $50.02, with a volume of 1,171,660 shares trading hands.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $207,633.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,094,291.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ciena news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $26,442.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $207,633.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,176 shares in the company, valued at $20,094,291.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,307 shares of company stock worth $1,414,330 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ciena by 11.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 43.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Trading Down 5.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

