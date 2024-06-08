Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $308.27, but opened at $337.01. Lululemon Athletica shares last traded at $316.63, with a volume of 2,982,991 shares trading hands.

The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 43.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $509.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $1,114,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,248,000 after acquiring an additional 44,141 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $340.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.