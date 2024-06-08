Toro (NYSE:TTC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $79.64, but opened at $87.50. Toro shares last traded at $85.84, with a volume of 388,688 shares.

The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

TTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

In related news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,565,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,083,000 after buying an additional 73,719 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Toro by 25.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,653,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,626,000 after buying an additional 1,332,248 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,378,000 after purchasing an additional 835,637 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in Toro by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,225,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,620,000 after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Toro by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,725,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,751,000 after buying an additional 280,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.67.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

