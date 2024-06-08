Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $106.21 and last traded at $112.54, with a volume of 2573855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.79.

The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $176.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Five Below from $201.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

