Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$13.75 and last traded at C$13.61, with a volume of 53317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.36.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners upped their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.94.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Computer Modelling Group

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total value of C$404,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total value of C$404,000.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. Insiders have sold 261,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,083 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Featured Stories

