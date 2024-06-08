Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $153.00 to $183.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wix.com traded as high as $177.55 and last traded at $177.17, with a volume of 102355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.80.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on Wix.com from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.77, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.69.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

