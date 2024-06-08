DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

DVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $143.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. DaVita has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $147.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DaVita will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,320,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,161,000 after buying an additional 145,711 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DaVita by 21.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,667,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,606,000 after purchasing an additional 292,767 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 421.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,095,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,518,000 after purchasing an additional 885,195 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,895,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,504,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

