Smartsheet Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,908 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 361% compared to the average daily volume of 1,065 call options.
Shares of SMAR stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $49.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.35.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $219,268.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,354.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $219,268.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,354.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,770 shares of company stock worth $1,132,791. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,388,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 93,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Smartsheet by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 569,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 253,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
