Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance
Shares of Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $5.20.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
