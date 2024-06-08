Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Leonardo DRS traded as high as $24.88 and last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 29774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.
The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.56 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.
