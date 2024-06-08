Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $77.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $77.56.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,937,353. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.