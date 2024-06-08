Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 5,129 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 305% compared to the average daily volume of 1,265 put options.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $6.19 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $324.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $4.24. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $300.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,919 shares of company stock valued at $75,831 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

