ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

ALE opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average is $59.69. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $65.86.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $403.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.26 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Equities research analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ALLETE by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in ALLETE by 381.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 4,157.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

