Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.81.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Crescent Point Energy

The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.36 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $9.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 501,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

