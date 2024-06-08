Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price objective on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

AWH opened at $2.09 on Friday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 1,099.32% and a negative net margin of 163.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.94) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 53,997 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

