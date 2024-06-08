Mobileye Global Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 23,019 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 273% compared to the average volume of 6,165 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MBLY shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mobileye Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $31.68 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.85, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.03.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 131,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,328.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,045.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Further Reading

