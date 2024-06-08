AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
AMCON Distributing Stock Down 2.4 %
NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $137.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $133.61 and a 1 year high of $249.99.
AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $601.88 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 0.32%.
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
