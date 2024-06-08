Traders Purchase Large Volume of PayPal Call Options (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 202,728 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 53% compared to the typical volume of 132,453 call options.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after buying an additional 873,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $749,561,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,767,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $687,902,000 after purchasing an additional 78,105 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,449,000 after purchasing an additional 265,116 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. New Street Research started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

