Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 131,008 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,839% compared to the average volume of 4,458 call options.

Shares of WMB opened at $40.72 on Friday. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

