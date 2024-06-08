Traders Purchase High Volume of Vodafone Group Public Call Options (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 108,289 call options on the company. This is an increase of 782% compared to the typical volume of 12,282 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.469 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

