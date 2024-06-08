Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Cipher Mining Call Options (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 41,802 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 245% compared to the average daily volume of 12,111 call options.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIFR opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 2.28. Cipher Mining has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.05 million. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Cipher Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 299,953 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $1,172,816.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,409,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,160,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,498,872 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,931. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

