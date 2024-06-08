Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) vs. BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Financial Analysis

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Free Report) and Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.9% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BEO Bancorp and Oak Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Dividends

BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Oak Valley Bancorp pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Oak Valley Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Oak Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Oak Valley Bancorp 31.38% 17.78% 1.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Oak Valley Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEO Bancorp $51.01 million N/A $14.21 million N/A N/A Oak Valley Bancorp $87.30 million 2.23 $30.85 million $3.31 7.02

Oak Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Summary

Oak Valley Bancorp beats BEO Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEO Bancorp

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, money market, time deposits, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, installment, credit card, mortgage, term, home, construction, farm, and refinancing loans; lines of credit; home enhancement loan programs; Internet banking and bill payment services; business sweep and banking services; and automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities, as well as originates and sells mortgage loans into the secondary market. The company was founded in 1945 and is based in Heppner, Oregon.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial business lending and trade finance, and small business administration lending, as well as consumer loans, including automobile loans, home mortgages, credit lines, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, merchant, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, note collection services, and automated teller machines. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.

