Head-To-Head Analysis: GEN Restaurant Group (GENK) & Its Competitors

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare GEN Restaurant Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEN Restaurant Group 0.44% 2.32% 0.43% GEN Restaurant Group Competitors -8.88% -451.00% -5.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GEN Restaurant Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 GEN Restaurant Group Competitors 553 4825 6304 321 2.53

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GEN Restaurant Group presently has a consensus price target of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 42.76%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 5.89%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than its rivals.

10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GEN Restaurant Group $181.01 million $8.41 million 53.83 GEN Restaurant Group Competitors $2.14 billion $247.82 million 29.55

GEN Restaurant Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group. GEN Restaurant Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GEN Restaurant Group beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

