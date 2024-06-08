Financial Comparison: ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) vs. Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA)

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) and Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ProPhase Labs and Panbela Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPhase Labs -82.18% -44.96% -25.88% Panbela Therapeutics N/A -70,194.55% -207.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProPhase Labs and Panbela Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPhase Labs $44.38 million 1.99 -$16.78 million ($1.08) -4.30 Panbela Therapeutics N/A N/A -$25.26 million ($280.98) 0.00

Analyst Recommendations

ProPhase Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Panbela Therapeutics. ProPhase Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Panbela Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ProPhase Labs and Panbela Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPhase Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Panbela Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

ProPhase Labs currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 137.07%. Panbela Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $500.00, indicating a potential upside of 124,915.63%. Given Panbela Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Panbela Therapeutics is more favorable than ProPhase Labs.

Risk and Volatility

ProPhase Labs has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Panbela Therapeutics has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of ProPhase Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of ProPhase Labs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ProPhase Labs beats Panbela Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc. develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster. It offers contract manufacturing services, such as product development, pre-commercialization, production, warehousing, and distribution; COVID-19 diagnostic information services to a range of customers, including health plans, third party payers, and government organizations; and respiratory pathogen panel molecular testing services, as well as personal genomics products and services. In addition, the company involved in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements; and retail operations. The company was formerly known as The Quigley Corporation. ProPhase Labs, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), a proprietary polyamine analogue, which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; Flynpovi, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac which is in Phase III clinical trials; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase, currently under Phase I/II trial. It has a research agreement with the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine for the development of ivospemin. The company was formerly known as Sun BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2020. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Waconia, Minnesota.

