Critical Survey: Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) vs. Swissquote Group (OTCMKTS:SWQGF)

Swissquote Group (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Free Report) and Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Swissquote Group and Applied Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swissquote Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Applied Digital $143.91 million 3.84 -$44.65 million ($0.79) -5.70

Swissquote Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Digital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swissquote Group N/A N/A N/A Applied Digital -80.60% -61.59% -22.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Applied Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Swissquote Group and Applied Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swissquote Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Applied Digital has a consensus target price of $15.17, suggesting a potential upside of 237.04%. Given Applied Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Swissquote Group.

Summary

Applied Digital beats Swissquote Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swissquote Group

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd provides a suite of online financial services to retail investors, affluent investors, and professional and institutional customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Securities Trading and Leveraged Forex. It operates an online bank that accepts multi-currency deposits/withdrawals, including crypto assets. The company provides securities trading services, such as custody services by means of tools to trade in real time a large palette of asset classes and access a set of investment, decision making, risk monitoring, and margin lending services to private investors, independent asset managers and professional investors, investment funds and other institutional clients, and third-party financial institutions. It also offers access to over-the-counter trading of foreign exchange and contracts-for-differences to private investors, money managers, third-party financial institutions, and investment funds and other institutional clients. In addition, the company provides multicurrency account, securities lending, gold account, ESG investing tools, and Lombard and margin loans; and white-label, e-mortgage, multicurrency debit card, and crypto services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Gland, Switzerland.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

