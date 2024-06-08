BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $251.93.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BGNE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get BeiGene alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BeiGene

BeiGene Price Performance

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $156.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $126.97 and a 12 month high of $225.23.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.07) by $0.66. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $751.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $6,178,305.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,694.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in BeiGene by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BeiGene

(Get Free Report

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.