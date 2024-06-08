Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

In other news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,266,356. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $388,027,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $282,528,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,368,273,000 after buying an additional 755,991 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,861,000 after buying an additional 601,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $247.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.82. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $190.51 and a 1-year high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

