Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $216.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

