Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.73.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPD. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RPD

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,541,261.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,206.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of RPD opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.98. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $35.08 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.97.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Rapid7

(Get Free Report

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.