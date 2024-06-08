Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.67.

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

Institutional Trading of Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,191,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,246,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,902,000 after acquiring an additional 949,955 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 9,164.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,623,000 after acquiring an additional 572,316 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 36.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,687,000 after purchasing an additional 479,906 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Leidos by 138.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,840,000 after purchasing an additional 300,486 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Up 0.4 %

Leidos stock opened at $144.85 on Friday. Leidos has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

