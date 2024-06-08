e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ELF

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $7,944,586.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,843,048.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $7,944,586.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,048.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 245,095 shares of company stock valued at $42,024,340. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $177.52 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $88.47 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.54.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.