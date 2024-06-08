e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ELF
Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty
Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $177.52 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $88.47 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.54.
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than e.l.f. Beauty
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.