Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRCY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 110.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 511.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 26.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 26.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRCY opened at $30.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $43.84.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Free Report

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.