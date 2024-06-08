Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 117.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $851,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,572,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $7,510,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 40,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

