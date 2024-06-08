Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.27.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,559,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,559,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,475 shares of company stock valued at $8,387,713 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in Glaukos by 5,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $113.90 on Friday. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $115.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.22.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

