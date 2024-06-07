Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.070-3.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.6 billion-$9.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.7 billion. Campbell Soup also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.07-3.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Trading Down 1.3 %

CPB opened at $43.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.19. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 7.85%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.