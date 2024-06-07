Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.070-3.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.6 billion-$9.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.7 billion. Campbell Soup also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.07-3.10 EPS.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.41.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 7.85%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
