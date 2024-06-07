Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,911 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $112.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $154.96.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. KeyCorp raised Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.70.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

